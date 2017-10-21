Secret Superstar Box office collection Day 2: Aamir Khan starrer reaps advantage of positive word of mouth; earns Rs 9 crore

The film has garnered positive word-of-mouth and everyone has lauded Aamir’s daring step to release a movie on the day of Diwali.

Secret Superstar Box office collection Day 2: It is true that Secret Superstar despite being associated with big names couldn’t start off with massive numbers on the Box Office. But like every cloud has a silver lining, the Aamir Khan starrer is finally witnessing growth in its day 2 collection. The film has garnered positive word-of-mouth and everyone has lauded Aamir’s daring step to release a movie on the day of Diwali. As the film has been released during India’s biggest festival, it was believed that it had the least potential to bring in the audience. However, the collections show that Secret Superstar has finally shown and improvement in the collection. According to koimoi.com it has almost doubled its number and stands at Rs 9 crore. Since it was a mid-week release, the movie on the Friday had garnered Rs 4.80 cr. The total collection stands at Rs 13.80 cr.

At this juncture, the biggest roadblock on its way is Golmaal Again, which is doing an unstoppable business at the box office. Secret Superstar tells the story of Insia, who wants to be a singer but faces resistance from her father. But overcoming all her obstacles, the Baroda girl becomes popular when she starts uploading anonymous videos of her performances online while wearing a hijab. Aamir Khan is the mentor who comes into her life because she is such a promising singer and he is looking for success in his musical career that has taken a downward spiral. He dominates the film despite having very limited screen time.

The reel life father-daughter duo has surely impressed the audiences, hence the escalating Box Office numbers. Zaira Wasim is a powerhouse of talent for sure. After earning praises for her commendable acting in Dangal, her acting in Secret Superstar is equally compelling. The film has to continue the pace to end up with a respectable total.