Secret Superstar box office collection: After Dangal, another Aaamir Khan film earns record amounts in China

Advait Chandan directed Secret Superstar is tasting some phenomenal success in China and the numbers are there to speak for themselves.

Secret Superstar box office collection: After Aamir Khan starrer Dangal and PK made it big in the Chinese box office, another one of Mr Perfectionist’s films has now been receiving rave response in China – this time it is Secret Superstar. Though it’s been quite a while that this film were released in India, in China it has hit screens there recently. Advait Chandan directed Secret Superstar is tasting some phenomenal success in China and the numbers are there to speak for themselves. It was just yesterday that we heard that Zaira Wasim starrer has toppled the first-day collection of Dangal in China and now it has also garnered a whopping Rs 100 cr within just two days! After an unprecedented response to Aamir Khan’s “PK”, China welcomed the actor-producer’s Bollywood blockbuster “Dangal” with open arms in a record-breaking number of screens. But after Aamir Khan pleased the audience with two record-breaking Indian films in China, now he is receiving an equally gracious response of Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar.

Surpassing the record established by Dangal, Secret Superstar managed to draw in a staggering USD 6.79 million [Rs. 43.35 cr] on its opening day. On the second day running Secret Superstar has now raked in a further USD 10.49 million [Rs. 66.95 cr] once again surpassing the collections of Dangal that had collected USD 4.69 million [Rs. 30.30 cr.]. According to the critics, the goodwill of Dangal and PK has benefitted the collection of Secret Superstar. It is expected that the film will rake in larger sums in the future. Taran Adarsh writes, ” The tremendous goodwill that #Dangal – and prior to that #PK – created in China has benefited #SecretSuperstar… Although Aamir has an extended special appearance in #SecretSuperstar, Aamir’s star pull is at the peak in China… Expect magical numbers yet again!”

Chinese Consul General Ma Zhanwu on Friday said Indian films are very well known in his country and Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ has been a runaway hit with subtitles. Movies like ‘Dangal’ had garnered more profits than many Chinese films in recent times. Zhanwu told PTI on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 7th Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival (KICFF).