Secret Superstar box office collection: Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim laugh all the way to the bank in China; here is why

Advait Chandan’s Secret Superstar has gone past the Rs 250 cr mark in just 6 days.

Secret Superstar box office collection: After a thunderous opening day collection at the Chinese box office, Secret Superstar is in no mood to slow down and it is adding massive amounts to its blockbuster collection on a daily basis. Advait Chandan’s Secret Superstar has gone past the Rs 250 cr mark in just 6 days. Taran Adarsh tweeting about the film’s success wrote, ”#SecretSuperstar continues to work wonders in China… Week 1 should close at $ 45 million+, which is SPLENDID…” After having a flying start and surpassing Aamir Khan’sDangal record in China Zaira Wasim starrer continues to hold strong on the sixth day as well. Almost a week after its release in China the Advait Chandan directed film Secret Superstar has managed to draw in a further USD 4.35 million [Rs. 27.62 cr] on Day 6. Secret Superstar’s collection on the sixth day is higher that that of Dangal that had collected USD 3.88 million [Rs. 21.94 cr]. Secret Superstar’s collection at this juncture is pegged at USD 41.61 million [Rs. 264.20 cr].

After an unprecedented response to Aamir Khan’s “PK”, China welcomed the actor-producer’s Bollywood blockbuster “Dangal” with open arms in a record-breaking number of screens. But after Aamir Khan pleased the audience with two record-breaking Indian films in China, now he is receiving an equally gracious response from Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar. According to the critics, the goodwill of Dangal and PK has benefitted the collection of Secret Superstar. Like the trend shows, the film is going to make larger sums in the coming day and may well surpass the overall collection of both Dangal and PK.

Secret Superstar China Box Office so far:

Day 1 – USD 6.79 million [Rs. 43.35 cr] with 15,75,597 admission

Day 2 – USD 10.49 million [Rs. 66.95 cr] with 22,82,300 admissions

Day 3 – USD 9.80 million [Rs. 62.68 cr] with 20,98,190 admissions

Day 4 – USD 4.97 million [Rs. 31.74 cr] with 10,69,470 admissions

Day 5 – USD 4.84 million [Rs. 30.81 cr] with 10,52,715 admissions

Day 6 – USD 4.35 million [Rs. 27.62 cr] with 9,38,146 admissions

Six Day Total – USD 41.61 million [Rs. 264.20 cr]