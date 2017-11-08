Secret Superstar Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan starrer is now the 6th highest grosser of 2017 overseas

This Diwali release locked horns with the multi starrer film Golmaal Again, yet the movie managed to hold its own at the box office (IE)



Produced with a strict budget of Rs 15 crore, Secret Superstar came across as one of the profitable movies of 2017. Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Secret Superstar released a while back and it has managed to have earnings of Rs. 38.28 cr overseas. This Diwali release locked horns with the multi starrer film Golmaal Again, yet the movie managed to hold its own at the box office even though it did not manage to get anywhere near the success of Golmaal Again, which is inching its way to Rs 200 cr mark (India market).

Even though the Aamir Khan – Zaira Wasim starrer didn’t compare well with the business of the other release, the movie has managed to please the audience abroad and has managed to be the sixth highest grosser of 2017 in the overseas markets.

By the end of the third weekend, the overseas market of the movie Secret Superstar minted close to $5.92 million or roughly Rs 38.28 crore. Though the list is firmly led by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that had collected $13.5 million, followed by other releases like Jab Harry Met Sejal that collected $10 million, Tubelight that collected $7 million, Golmaal Again that collected $6.76 million, and Judwaa 2 that collected $6.12 million, the business of Secret Superstar is just a little away from breaking into the top 5.

Secret Superstar leading lady Zaira Wasim cannot stop praising the movie, she said in an interview to the Indian Express, “I’ve got more messages from people for this film than ‘Dangal’. People have given immense love to the film. Love and appreciation for my film in the best birthday gift I can ask for. I am extremely happy and honestly, a little overwhelmed by the response. Theatres in Jammu are running houseful and many of my friends there couldn’t get tickets.”