Sanjay Dutt’s biggest admirer? Fan leaves all her property, belongings in actor’s name; Bollywood star to transfer ownership

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Bhoomi alongside Aditi Rao Hyderi. (Source: IE)

In what came as a shock for Sanjay Dutt himself, one of Bollywood actor’s departed fans left all her property and belongings in his name. Nishi Harishchandra Tripathi, who reportedly lives in Walkeshwar in South Mumbai, had recently passed away at the age of 62. Tripathi is survived by her 80-year-old mother and three siblings. After Tripathi’s death, her lawyer revealed that Nishi was a huge fan of Dutt and had left all her property in his name.

It is still not clear how much Nishi Tripathi actually owns but her 3BHK flat in Malabar Hill where she used to live with her family, amounts to approximately Rs 10 crore. Dutt was reportedly made aware of this news when he got a call from Bank Of Baroda regarding the locker of Nishi wherein the fan had willed her locker belongings to Dutt.

The actor, however, has decided not to take a single penny form Nishi’s property and has also started the legal process of handing it over to her family. Sanjay Dutt is taking the help of his attorney Subhash Jadhav in order to finish off the legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s lawyer revealed that the decision to name all her belongings after Sanjay Dutt was taken by Nishi after she had attended a prayer meeting of Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan in Girgaum recently. The Bank has also reportedly shown a letter stating that Nishi’s belongings are being willed to Film Star Sanjay Dutt. The letter also featured the nominee’s address as Dutt’s Pali Hill residence.

Talking about the gesture, Sanjay Dutt said that he was overwhelmed by it. Dutt said that over the years he has seen many fans going to the extent of naming their kids after the stars but this one came as a shock to him.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Bhoomi also starring Shekhar Suman and Aditi Rao Hyderi. His next will be Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.