Sanjay Dutt turns 58, check out how Twitterati wishes Munna Bhai actor

Sanjay Dutt birthday: Birthdays have always been special for us but for the Bollywood stars, birthdays have been larger than life. Wishes and gifts from fans, parties, social media messages, calls and the list is endless. The star who plans to make his comeback to the silver screen with the movie ‘Bhoomi’ celebrates his 58th birthday today. Sanjay Dutt besides being a star child did not have it rosy as it may seem.

Born to veteran actors Sunil and Nargis Dutt, the actor lost his mother at the age of 22. This was a big blow in his life and the actor sought solace in drugs. The worst phase was when he was arrested for his alleged involvement in 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blast. Later he even lost his first wife Richa Sharma to brain tumor within two years of marriage.

Like every cloud has a silver lining, the dark clouds in Sanjay’s life have passed and now he is a happy man married to Manyata Dutt and father to two twins. Sanjay Dutt’s career spans over 35 years and in these years he has awed his audiences by putting up some commendable performances on screen. Munna Bhai MBBS, Saajan, Kaante, Naam and the list goes on. On his big day here’s how the industry and his fans wishing him on Twitter:

Happy Birthday to The Dutt. @duttsanjay lots of love sir. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2017

I still remember the ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’ Munna Bhai @duttsanjay gave me in #AapKiAdalat on @indiatvnews in 2009. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/ydX1uLNS6c — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) July 29, 2017

Happy birthday Baba. @duttsanjay The best Jhappi man in the business.

Lots of love. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 29, 2017