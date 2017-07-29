Sanjay Dutt celebrates 58th birthday; from Rocky to Lage Raho Munna Bhai; check out 10 best Sanju Baba movies

Sanju Baba has been a part of some of the most memorable movies, yet if we track down his life from his childhood, his life was not smooth as you would expect the life of a star child to be.(Twitter)

It will not be an exaggeration of fact that Sanjay Dutt has seen it all. The man who started off his career as a child artist in ‘Reshma Aur Shera’ celebrates his 58th birthday today. Sanju Baba has been a part of some of the most memorable movies, yet if we track down his life from his childhood, his life was not smooth as you would expect the life of a star child to be. Son of veteran actor Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, Sanjay lost his mother when he was 22 and unable to deal with the trauma of her death, he gave into drug abuse.

The worst had just begun for Sanjay who was arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings. But he came, banged the silver screen with some of his evergreen performances and ruled over million hearts, and gave us movies which we still cherish watching. One of the most versatile actors of the industry, Dutt has laid his hands over various genres and has to his name memorable films like Vastav, Munna Bhai MBBs and Khalnayak.

On his birthday we bring an ensemble of his best movies to you which have once been a major favourite of people. 10 performances which left a mark on the audience.

Munnabhai MBBS (2003)

Neither the movie nor the role needs no introduction. The movie which took the whole country by storm and one such role for which Sanjay Dutt will always be remembered. This Rajkumar Hirani film induced belly laughs and we loved the evergreen pair of Munnabhai and Circuit. The was applauded for its fresh appeal unique plot.

Saajan (1991)

The movie was an intense romantic movie and had some of the most melodious tracks which the country was humming those days. It stars Sanjay and Madhuri Dixit who were rumored to be dating those days.

Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

The story revolves around Raghu (Sanjay Dutt) who is forced to become a gangster due to circumstances. Regarded as one of the best gangster movies ever made, the plot, the acting, everything about the movie was thumbs up. The movie had former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar as the actors love interest in the movie.

Khalnayak (1993)

The movie must have been memorable for Sanjay Dutt because it was during the release of this movie he was accused of his alleged involvement in the serial blast case. But besides such allegations, neither his stardom nor the success of the movie was hampered. The title track made it to the musical chartbuster of its time.

Agneepath (2012)

Though most of the actors today shy away from doing villain roles, Sanjay Dutt traded those paths and delivered one of the best performance of his life. Starred as the second lead, his role as Kancha Cheena was so wicked and scary which was enough to run a chill down the spine. That’s what villains are supposed to do, right!

Rocky (1981)

Sanjay Dutt’s debut in the industry was marked by this movie. Though the movie did not do well in the box office, his boyish charms and deathly looks did the magic. The love story starred Reena Roy and Tina Munim, top actresses of that time.

Kaante (2002)

Kaante was the Hindi adaptation of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogsmulti and had registered itself as one of the biggest openers. The multi-starrer movie had Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar and Lucky Ali who gang up to a bank robbery.

Naam (1986)

This movie is regarded as a milestone in his career. The movie which was allegedly made to save the sinking career of Rajendra Kumar’s son Kumar Gaurav turned out to be lucky for Sanjay. the film also starred Poonam Dhillon and Amrita Singh.

Sadak (1991)

Sadak was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and was the second grossing movie of the year 1991. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a taxi driver in the movie who falls for a prostitute played by Pooja Bhatt in the midst of overcoming his dreadful past.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Sequel to Munnabhai MBBS, this movie did not fail to entertain its audience and lived upto the expectation of its viewers. The rave which was created by the first part continued with its remake as well. Starring Sanjay Dutt Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan, the trio engaged in audience in heartful laughter