Salman Khan’s dad Salim to PM Narendra Modi: Bengaluru molestation shameful, take action

Salim Khan, Salman Khan’s father, has always been vocal about what is right and what isn’t (sometimes even when it comes to his own son. Read: Salman’s ‘raped woman’ comment). The scriptwriter has now raised his voice against the mass molestation that took place in Bengaluru over the new year. Salim took to Twitter to address Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the matter needed to be looked at immediately. He wrote, “Honble PM Narendrabhai, you have time and again mentioned that Indias youth will drive the country forward. Its a shame what the youth have done in Bngluru. Such acts are happning rptdly all ovr. We were also young once bt nvr have such things happnd. Narendrabhai the power of the youth is double edged it can go either way. You need to address it immediately @narendramodi @PMOIndia.”

Other members of the film fraternity like Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Farhan Akhtar also took to Twitter yesterday to speak out against the incident that shocked the country. Particularly, they took aim at Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azis’ comment that women invite molestation when they wear exposing clothes. The incident in Bengaluru was an eye-opener for many as despite the presence of approximately 1500 policemen, women were assaulted on MG Road. Male friends of the partygoers who tried to fend off molesters were beaten and the women eventually had to resort to female constables to leave the scene safely.

For days after the incident, no arrests were made, even as images of the horrified women went viral on social media. The response from the authorities was somewhat mixed with outrage against the molesters and victim-blaming in equal measures. According to a report in DNA, the police have finally found credible evidence of the incident and have now filed an FIR.