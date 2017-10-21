Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera lands into fresh controversy, FIR lodged for threatening a woman

An FIR was lodged against Shera for allegedly threatening and harassing a woman on Friday. (IE photo)

Actor Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has once again hit the limelight with yet another alleged assault against a woman. An FIR was lodged against Shera for allegedly threatening and harassing a woman on Friday. The woman named Shabnam Sheikh lodged the complaint against Shera for apparently asking her to settle the Bigg Boss contestant Zubair Khan’s case, as per the report by Bollywoodlife.com. She also alleged that Salman’s bodyguard had threatened her. The woman lodged the FIR at Mumbai’s Khar police station, as per the report. The police have meanwhile booked the matter under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Police have also begun the probe. On his part, Shera has apparently denied of having any connection with Shabnam and said that he had never talked to anybody called by this name ever. In some previous episodes of the reality show Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan, who hosts the programme, warned contestant Zubair Khan to mind his language and behaviour in the show. As per the report, this offended Zubair Khan, who claims to be connected to Dawood Ibrahim and Haseena Parkar family. He fell ill reportedly after consuming a lot of sleeping pills, after which he was taken to the nearest hospital. Later it was announced that Zubair had received the least number of votes and hence he was eliminated from the show. Soon after coming out of the show, Zubair lodged a complaint against Salman Khan for insulting him on national television.

This is not the first time when Shera has been booked under such charges. Several complaints in past have been registered against him for assaulting people. Exactly a year ago, he faced assault charges after he had allegedly broken a man’s collarbone and threatened him with a gun. He was later picked up by police andtaken for questioning.