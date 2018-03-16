Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan crosses Rs 200 cr mark in China, does India proud

In a proud moment for India and Salman Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has managed to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the China box office on its 14th day. (Source: IE)

In a proud moment for India and Salman Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has managed to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the China box office on its 14th day. The Salman Khan starrer which had released in India in 2015, had taken 7 days to go past the Rs 100 crore mark and earned Rs 7.20 cr on the 14th day of its release, eventually going past the Rs 200 cr mark. The total collection of the movie at the Chinese box office now stands at Rs 201.85 cr.

“#BajrangiBhaijaan showed EXCELLENT TRENDING in Week 2 in China… Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark…[Week 2], Fri $ 1.76 mn, Sat $ 3.36 mn, Sun $ 2.94 mn, Mon $ 1.27 mn, Tue $ 1.24 mn, Wed $ 1.27 mn, Thu $ 1.11 mn. Total: $ 31.09 million [₹ 201.71 cr],” trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan also retains its fourth position on the daily highest grossers’ list at the China box office. The film had opened in the seventh spot and not only moved up to the fourth spot but has successfully maintained it, earning a decent amount even in the second week of its release.

This was Salman Khan’s first release in China and even though the actor has managed to do well, he fails to match up to the collections of Aamir Khan starrers viz. Dangal and Secret Superstar in China.

However, earning Rs 200 crore in China wasn’t an easy job for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, especially because it has released two years after its worldwide release. The predictions state that the business of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is likely to see another spurt in collections over the weekend in China, with high chances of the film raking in another Rs 20 cr over the weekend.

Apart from Salman Khan, the Kabir Khan directorial also stars Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.