Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan continues good show at Chinese Box Office: Film set to cross this new milestone

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is cruising at the Chinese box-office and is set to create new records. The Salman Khan-starrer film grossed Rs 221.47 crore in China until Saturday. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, after completing two weeks of release had a low footfall in theatres on Friday, start of the third week. On Friday, the film collected close to Rs 6.5 crore indicating a slow start. But, the action-comedy drama bounced back and garnered over Rs 13 crore to take past the box-office collection to Rs 221.47 crore after 16 days.

On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BajrangiBhaijaan is eyeing $ 40 mn in China… After a low third Fri, the biz gathered momentum [yet again] on third Sat…[Week 3] Fri $ 0.93 mn, Sat $ 2.02 mn. Total: $ 34.07 million [₹ 221.47 cr].” The trade analyst’s tweet also indicated day’s grossing and stated that the film was inching towards another landmark achievement. According to Taran Adarsh the film will cross past Rs 260 crore mark in its third week, which is a huge moment for Indian cinema.

Earlier, on completion of two weeks, Bajrangi Bhaijaan set a milestone by crossing past Rs 200 crore mark at Chinese BO. The film, which has garnered quite a popularity in China, minted Rs 100 crore in seven days and garnered another Rs 100 crore in the second week. At the end of two weeks, box-office collection stood at Rs 201.71 crore. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released on 8,000 Chinese screens and is the second Hindi film to be released after Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar this year.

The film was a huge blockbuster upon its release in India too. The Kabir Khan-directorial starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui collected a whopping Rs 184.62 crore at the end of first week. The film went on to gross a lifetime collection of Rs 320.34 crore in India.