Salman Khan’s 1st tweet is here after getting bail; it has an emotional message for fans – Check what it is

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan in a tweet on Monday expressed his gratitude to his loved ones and well-wishers for their unwavering support in his difficult times. Salman tweeted, “Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless.” This is the Bollywood star’s first tweet after getting bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Salman on Saturday was granted bail by a district and sessions court in Jodhpur. He was sentenced to five years of imprisonment and had spent two nights in the jail. The verdict in the case came 20 years after the actor was accused of the infamous blackbuck hunt during a film shooting in Jodhpur.

The actor was granted bail on surety of two bonds of Rs 25,000 each and a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Mahipal Bishnoi, lawyer of the Bishnoi community said that the court has ordered Salman not to leave the country without its permission and the actor will have to appear again in the court on May 7. On Salman getting bail, the Bishnoi community which had registered the complaint against the actor said that they will move to Rajasthan High Court and will appeal against the verdict given out in the sessions court.

Soon after the news of Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s release broke, celebrities and well-wishers from the Indian film industry erupted with joy. Celebrities like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mika Singh, Salman’s ‘Race 3’ director Remo D’Souza and several others shared their relief and happiness on Bhai’s bail. Other notable personalities like Adnan Sami, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shinde, Subhash Ghai shared their thoughts and blessed the actor on Twitter.

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu who allegedly accompanied Salman on a Gypsy car to hunt blackbucks on the night of October 1-2, 1998, were acquitted by the court. All of them were staying in Jodhpur during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.