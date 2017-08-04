Salman Khan to appear in Jodhpur court in illegal Arms Act case

He was charged in October 1998, with possessing an unlicensed .22 rifle and a .32 revolver and using them to poach two black bucks at Jodhpur’s Konkani village. (PTI)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is likely to appear before the district and sessions court here on Friday in connection with an illegal Arms Act case. He was charged in October 1998, with possessing an unlicensed .22 rifle and a .32 revolver and using them to poach two black bucks at Jodhpur’s Konkani village. Although he was acquitted by chief judicial magistrate’s court due to insufficient evidence on January 18, the prosecution appealed against the decision. The appeal is likely to be heard today. However, Khan’s lawyer Hastimal Saraswat said that there will be no questions and answers and only bail bond has to be submitted.

“There will be no questions and answers only bail bond has to be submitted. Court had asked us to deposit a bond of Rs. 20,000, which we will deposit today,” said Saraswat.”I do not know when he is coming to court; I have no idea about that. But, we have given the time of 12 to 1 PM,” he added. During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s movie, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in 1998, Salman allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbucks in Kankani village. Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was later filed against Salman and the other actors.