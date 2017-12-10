Salman Khan Tiger Zinda Hai inks YouTube record, first Bollywood movie trailer to hit 1 million ‘likes’

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the record-breaking blockbuster movie of 2012, Ek Tha Tiger. (Image Source: YouTube screenshot)

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, with his latest offering Tiger Zinda Hai has created a new record on YouTube. Tiger Zinda Hai trailer, which has already pumped up the fans of Salman Khan, touched a milestone of a million ‘likes’ on YouTube. The trailer which was released on November 6, 2017, was widely shared on every social media platform. This is the first Bollywood trailer which achieved this feat. The trailer of the movie has been seen more than 52 million times on YouTube. Trailer of last year’s super hit movie, the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal fetched 57 million plus views on YouTube with likes jumping over 3,54,000.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the record-breaking blockbuster movie of 2012, Ek Tha Tiger. Tiger Zinda Hai takes the story of two spies, Zoya from Pakistan played Katrina Kaif and Tiger from India played by Salman Khan. Tiger Zinda Hai is a special movie for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as the duo will be sharing screen space after a long gap.

The story of the movie is supposedly inspired by true events. The trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai promises to bring the same level of action that was seen in the previous movie, Ek Tha Tiger. The hints at the coming together of two countries, India and Pakistan against a common enemy, terror mastermind Abu Usman.

Tiger Zinda Hai Trailer: A million likes on YouTube. (Image Source: YouTube screenshot)

The trailer does look like it was inspired by the of Akshay Kumar starer Airlift – which involved the extraction of Indians from the middle east. The trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai shows that the movie is also about the freeing 25 nurses from the enemy in Iraq. There’s a scene in the trailer, in which one can spot Salman Khan skateboarding in the mountains, similar to that of Vin Diesel seen in the xXx movies.

WATCH TIGER ZINDA HAI TRAILER:

The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad. The music of the movie is given by the duo Vishal and Shekhar. The movie is made under the Yash Raj Films camp.

Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release on December 22, 2017, but with a feat of a million likes on YouTube, Bhaijaan and his fans can rest for now and have a re-run at the trailer again.