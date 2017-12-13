Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai not to release in Pakistan? Here is what censor board has done

Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release on December 22, 2017, in India.

It looks like ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan’s charm has failed to woo the Pakistani censor board. The much-awaited sequel of the 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger, the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer action-thriller ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ will not release in Pakistan. This was revealed today. The movie has failed to get a clearance from country’s Central Board of Film Censors. In Pakistan, Geo Films acquired the distribution rights for Tiger Zinda Hai. The teaser of the movie was doing rounds in Pakistani media with the release date of December 22 and a note which stated: ‘subject to censor clearance’. However, without getting any certification from the censor board, it is unlikely that the movie will actually be able to release on December 22.

However, this is not the first time the Pakistani censor board has stopped a Salman Khan movie from entering Pakistan. Even the first part, “Ek Tha Tiger”, was not cleared for release in Pakistan. The Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage of Pakistan had refused to grant a No-Objection Certificate for the film upon CBFC’s recommendation said sources. The source has said that the Pakistan-related scenes in the movie were the reason for non-clearance of the movie.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a spy-action-thriller which tells the story of Tiger, a spy from India, played by Salman Khan and his love, a Pakistani spy Zoya, played by Katrina Kaif. The latest movie tells the tale of the spy-duo fighting against terrorists.

Meanwhile, the movie has already smashed many records on social media. Tiger Zinda Hai trailer touched a milestone of a million ‘likes’ on YouTube on December 10. The trailer which was released on November 6, 2017, was widely shared on every social media platform. The director of the movie is Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie will also see stars like Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad. Musical duo Vishal and Shekhar has given the foot-tapping music for the movie. Tiger Zinda Hai is made under the Yash Raj Films camp.

Within three days of the release of the trailer, the Tiger Zinda Hai trailer received such a huge response. It became the most liked Hindi trailer ever on YouTube.

Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release on December 22, 2017, in India.