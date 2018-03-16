Salman Khan starrer Bharat is based on this Korean film; here is what we know

Trying to divulge as less as possible, the director said that Bharat, unlike his last two films with Salman will be very different.

After a stupendous box office success of Tiger Zinda Hai, both actor Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar are gearing up for their next collaboration, Bharat. But in spite of two big hits to his name- Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, the director is nervous about his third association with Salman, given the expectation anticipation around the film. Bharat, a human-drama is a remake of South Korean film ‘Ode To My Father’ which was released in 2014. Trying to divulge as less as possible, the director said that Bharat, unlike his last two films with Salman will be very different. He also said that they are trying to do something different this time.

In his further interaction, Ali said that working with Salman Khan has been a changing lesson for him since it has added that stint of maturity in his work. Ali credits Salman for his maturity as a craftsman and says he writes in a way which kind of compliments but it is Salman who takes it a notch higher. Ali recalls that his first meeting with Salman Khan was through Katrina Kaif who was then working on his directorial debut Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. The first meeting was a very normal conversation and had nothing to do with films. The discussion included everything except films.

Talking about Tiger Zinda Hai’s world television premiere scheduled for March 18 telecast, Zafar said he feels ”liberated and uplifted” after it was a blockbuster hit. He further said that the success of the film makes him work harder. Tiger Zinda Hai became the highest grosser of 2017 by garnering a whopping Rs 339.16 cr.