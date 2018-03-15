Salman Khan shares Race 3 teaser poster, starts countdown for Eid release

Salman Khan shared the official teaser poster of Race 3 on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan whose last film, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ roared at the box-office, becoming the highest grosser of 2017, is set to make a return with Remo D’Souza Race 3. The actor took to Twitter on Thursday and shared the official teaser poster of Race 3. In the video shared by Khan, the superstar is heard saying, “On your marks… Get Set… Go…” The movie is set to release on Eid 2018 and the latest video shared by Salman Khan only increases the buzz.

Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. “3 months to go … #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @RameshTaurani @remodsouza @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @AnilKapoor @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25,” Salman Khan wrote in his tweet.

Race 3 will also be one of the last films of noted film and Television actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 55. Jha who had played important roles in movies like Raees, Ghayal Once Again and Haider, passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Recently, Daisy Shah, one of the lead actresses of the movie had shared a picture from the sets of Race 3 in Abu Dhabi on her Twitter account. In the picture, she is dressed in a lovely gown showing her back to the camera with the clapboard in her hand.

The first part of Race was directed by the dynamic duo of Abbas-Mastan and starred Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna and Katrina Kaif while for the second part, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone were roped in.