Salman Khan says ‘He’s back!’, unveils ‘FU’ poster, Mahesh Manjrekar’s next flick with Sairat star Akash Thosar

‘Dabangg’ star Salman Khan on April 10 unveiled the poster of Marathi actor Akash Thosar’s second movie ‘FU’ directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Akash Thosar rose to fame with his 2016 film ‘Sairat’. Salman Khan took to twitter and said, “Sairat throb #AakashThosar is back with @manjrekarmahesh’s #FU” The poster that was shared by the actor, read, “2nd June 2017. He is back”

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Sairat featured Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru as the lead pair of the film. While the movie was made on a low budget of Rs 40 million, it became one of the highest grossing Marathi films in 2016 and crossed the Box Office mark of Rs 1.1 billion. The film was selected for the 66th Berlin International Film Festival and the lead pair received National Film Award for their performance. Rinku Rajguru was awarded a Special Jury Award at the 63rd National Film Awards in 2015. They were also awarded Rs 5 crore as a bonus after the success of the film. The theme of the movie revolved around a love story between a low caste boy and an upper caste girl, the plot of the movie beautifully defines their story despite them being from different castes. The movie was critically acclaimed by many.

Director Mahesh Manjrekar earlier directed Dear Dad (2016), Natsamrat (2016), Kaksparsh (2012), Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005), Rakht (2004) among others.