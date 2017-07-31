Salman Khan says he wants to have children but no marriage; know the reason

Marriage looks doubtful but I want two-three children. (Reuters)

One question that every person in India wants an answer to is when is Salman Khan getting married! The most eligible bachelor of B-town, Salman’s toned body, and his huge fan base can give any actor a run for their money. Both men and women go crazy in the cinema hall when the ‘Bhaijaan’ takes his shirt off. This is the stardom that he carries. But when it comes to marriage the ‘Chulbul Pandey’ seems to have simply run away from it. As per Zoom report, he has been paired with several of his co-stars ranging from Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif. Salman is currently rumoured to be dating Romanian model Iulia Vantur. Although the rumoured couple has never admitted to their relationship, Vantur’s frequently being caught with Sallu Bhai has sparked speculations about their love-affair.

Moreover, whenever the marriage question comes his way Salaman has slyly managed to outrun the media. But he has time and again expressed his love for kids. Even though he has never expressed his feelings for marriage, he has shown interest to have children. As per the Filmfare Magazine report, he said,”No I don’t feel that time is running out… but I am sure when I am 70 and my child is about 20, then I’d feel it. The only reasons I’d want to have a child right now or in the near future, say in two or three years, is because I’d want mom and dad to see my child.” Earlier, last year during an event in Mumbai, Khan had said, “Marriage looks doubtful but I want two-three children. I know without marriage kids are difficult to get, but I will manage it.”

The question that arises after this, if there is no marriage on the mind, is Salman looking for the alternative option – adopting a child? Only time will tell.