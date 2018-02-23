Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in legal soup! FIR filed against actors for alleged casteist remark

A plea has been filed in a Delhi court which seeks to lodge an FIR against the lead pair of the film Tiger Zinda Hai for making a casteist remark during the promotion of the film

Looks like legal troubles tend to follow Salman Khan wherever he goes! No stranger to controversy, the actor finds himself in the midst of a legal battle yet again. A plea has been filed in a Delhi court which seeks to lodge an FIR against the lead pair of the film Tiger Zinda Hai for making a casteist remark during the promotion of the film, according to PTI. The court sought a reply from the Delhi police on the complaint listed the matter for consideration for February 27. According to the plea filed in the Patiala House Court, the complainant accused the persons had “committed atrocity” on the members of the caste. It added that they were humiliated and insulted by the casteist remark by them.

The complaint has been filed by Harnam Singh, a former Chairman of Delhi Commission for Karamcharis. He alleged that the remark was made by Khan during a programme on a television channel. He said that rather than protesting against the ‘offensive’and ‘insensitive’ statement, Katrina Kaif joined Salman in his remark. Singh said he filed a complaint at a police station there but since no FIR had been registered, he directly filed the application before the court.

Meanwhile, Tiger Zinda Hai has proven to be one of the most successful film in Salman Khan’s career which has made a whopping collection of about Rs 330 cr at the domestic box office itself. The film also proved to be a milestone for Yash Raj Films. Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed TZH was the sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. The jinxed year that 2017 was for Bollywood, Tiger Zinda Hai saved it from a major disappointment by ending it with a bang.