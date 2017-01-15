Salman Khan is 64 years old? Fake voter ID card goes viral!

Bollywood’s ‘bhai’ Salman Khan got a surprising birthday gift soon after his 51st birthday in December 2016. Weeks after his birthday, a picture of his fake voter ID went viral over the internet. (Source: IE)

Bollywood’s ‘bhai’ Salman Khan got a surprising birthday gift soon after his 51st birthday in December 2016. Weeks after his birthday, a picture of his fake voter ID went viral over the internet. Well, all credit goes to The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, that has mistakenly placed Salman’s picture on someone else’s voter ID card. Yes that is true!

The surprising incident happened back in 2016, when Salman Khan’s photo happened to make it to a Hyderabad’s fake voter id card and icing on the cake is his age mentioned as 64 years. The GHMC team did such a ‘good job’ that it even printed Salman’s father’s name Saleem Khan on the voter ID card.

According to the picture that has gone viral, Salman is 64 years old! Yes, don’t believe us? Check out the picture right here.

Source: Twitter

As per a report published by Bollywoodlife.com, the voter who was officially issued this fake voting ID card with Salman’s picture and details on it, even turned up to vote for the Hyderabad civic polls. However, the staff at the polling booth were obviously taken aback when the man showed his ‘Salman-faced’ identity card and refused to allow him to cast his vote.