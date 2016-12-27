Salman Khan in Shahrukh Khan shoes? Check out top 5 SRK-roles ‘Bhai’ must play in 2017

Salman Khan, like his Karan Arjun co-star Shahrukh Khan, needs to experiment with his roles. (Indian Express)

Salman Khan, we love you, but could you stop being such a Prem? Not that being Bollywood’s lover boy (and this can be read in different ways) is a bad thing, but we know you’re capable of more. Even when you (Salman) kidnap heroines, you’re still playing it safe as a hero that audience will root for. While frenemy Shahrukh Khan has experimented with roles (and often paid the price for it), you deliver back-to-back hits because it’s always the same feel-good formula. So, Salman bhai, please get out of your skin and don the SRK avatar – people would probably still love you to bits – except of course, SRK fans, who would hate you forever, but then, would that worry you? Here are five Shahrukh Khan-esque roles that we’d love to see you play in 2017:

The villain: So, let’s keep in mind that Shahrukh Khan was supposed to be the villain – not the hero – of Darr. But it was that very risk that propelled him into superstardom. SRK played the unapologetic murderer in Anjaam and Baazigar too. Salman’s roles, however, range from virtuous (Bodyguard) to super-virtuous (Hum Saath-Saath Hain).

Remember this scene from Darr?

The mentor: Shahrukh’s finest performance to date has been where he was a mentor to his hockey team in Chak De India. While Salman’s been a mentor to many newcomers in Bollywood, it would be nice to see this side of him on the silver screen.

The woman-centric film: Just like Shahrukh let Alia Bhatt take the lead in Dear Zindagi, we’d like to see a movie where Salman can support a talented actress. Sallu’s films are stamped with the macho tag and while this is responsible for his box office success, it would be nice to see him jump onto the feminist bandwagon.

Wasn’t it nice to see SRK play second fiddle to Alia?

The sci-fi hero: Okay, so Ra-One flopped, but at least SRK tried to test new waters. Who knows? Perhaps the genre will be kinder to Bhai and he’ll come up with the next Krrish for all we know.

The film with social commentary: Shahrukh has his share of candy floss romances, but his CV is peppered with underrated gems like Dil Se or the acclaimed Swades. It would be nice to see Salman in a film that made people debate rather than simply cheer Bhai.