Salman Khan goes free, but fans have some hilarious reactions

Now that Salman Khan is a free man and doesn’t have to serve a seven-year jail term for his arms case, his fans are rejoicing. After thanking God and getting over the initial relief of their icon being released, they turned their ecstasy into a more creative celebration. From nasty memes to Dabangg puns, Bhai’s fans are clearly on a roll. Check out some of the funniest Twitter reactions to Salman’s acquittal.
“Salman Khan” Ji coming out of court after Judgement… #SalmanVerdict pic.twitter.com/mfeUtvc8YJ
— Riya (@NewsWomenRiya) January 18, 2017
Sanjay dutt’s reaction after salman khan verdict pic.twitter.com/59GrY7Q0N9
— RAEES Sushant (@i_Sushant10) January 18, 2017
Mr. Blackbuck, you’re lucky we decriminalised ‘Suicide’ just in time! All hail Salman Khan! #SalmanVerdict #JodhpurCourt pic.twitter.com/r0UfPUWUXd
— Karan Dalvi (@KogitativeKaran) January 18, 2017
#SalmanKhan My fans are so upset with the verdict . THEY ARE ALL CHUTIYAS PLZ FORGIVE THEM pic.twitter.com/IhrWb7NXHY
— RedChiliesCalculator (@DipyanshuShukla) January 18, 2017
Exclusive picture of evidence submitted by #SalmanKhan lawyer #SalmanVerdict pic.twitter.com/Qet6xxBvcF
— Ranveer Rofl (@RanveerRofl) January 18, 2017
#SalmanKhan after hearing today’s judgement #blackbug #jodhpur #SalmanVerdict @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/WSxPOzEstw
— Bik Gayi Hai Gormint (@amit_nirvana) January 18, 2017
And Benefit of Doubt goes to Batsman. #SalmanVerdict #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/UQorZLNkCd
— The Wall Buddy ???????? (@FakeRainaNephew) January 18, 2017
#SalmanKhan #CourtSalmankaFan
What will news people do today?? pic.twitter.com/fhM9MeUnvk
— dhruv yadav (@MailDhruv) January 18, 2017
सलमान ख़ान को बड़ी राहत, 18 साल पुराने मामले में अदालत ने किया बरी..@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/5FPlxlVRJT
— Amit kaushal (@amitkaushal90) January 18, 2017
Footpath sone ke liye nahi hote, jungle ghumne ke liye nahi hote#SalmanVerdict #SalmanKhan #JodhpurCourt #BlackBuck
— Tadar Dinpal (@Tadar12) January 18, 2017
Nacho… ????#BREAKING@BeingSalmanKhan acquitted of Arms Act violations in 1998 case pic.twitter.com/fdw6qRPkDG
— aaѕнay (@Aashay_Dipankar) January 18, 2017
The Jodhpur Court today ruled in favour of Salman Khan in the arms case of 1998. Salman had used illegal weapons after his license had expired to kill two black bucks. The actor, who was in Jodhpur to film Hum Saath-Saath Hain, initially told the police that his guns were stolen, but they were eventually found in his hotel room.
This is the third case in which the actor has been acquitted.