Salman Khan goes free, but fans have some hilarious reactions

“Salman Khan walks out of Jodhpur Court,” one Twitter user wrote to a picture of police saluting the actor. (Twitter)

Now that Salman Khan is a free man and doesn’t have to serve a seven-year jail term for his arms case, his fans are rejoicing. After thanking God and getting over the initial relief of their icon being released, they turned their ecstasy into a more creative celebration. From nasty memes to Dabangg puns, Bhai’s fans are clearly on a roll. Check out some of the funniest Twitter reactions to Salman’s acquittal.

#SalmanKhan My fans are so upset with the verdict . THEY ARE ALL CHUTIYAS PLZ FORGIVE THEM pic.twitter.com/IhrWb7NXHY — RedChiliesCalculator (@DipyanshuShukla) January 18, 2017

The Jodhpur Court today ruled in favour of Salman Khan in the arms case of 1998. Salman had used illegal weapons after his license had expired to kill two black bucks. The actor, who was in Jodhpur to film Hum Saath-Saath Hain, initially told the police that his guns were stolen, but they were eventually found in his hotel room.

This is the third case in which the actor has been acquitted.