  3. Salman Khan gets 5 years in jail: Twitterati react with shock, jokes

Salman Khan gets 5 years in jail: Twitterati react with shock, jokes

After 20 years, Salman Khan has been found guilty by Jodhpur court for killing two blackbucks in 1998. The incident happened in October 1998 when Salman was shooting for 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. While Salman Khan's fans were shocked to know the verdict, others thought this was a moment to poke some fun.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 5, 2018 3:33 PM
After the quantum of sentence was announced in Jodhpur, Twitterati reacted differently to the sentencing. After the quantum of sentence was announced in Jodhpur, Twitterati reacted differently to the sentencing.

After 20 years, Salman Khan has been found guilty by Jodhpur court for killing two blackbucks in 1998. The incident happened in October 1998 when Salman was shooting for ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. The Bollywood star has been sentenced to five years in prison with an additional fine of Rs 10,000. Salman Khan has been held guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. As per rules, Salman Khan cannot appeal for a bail in the Jodhpur court. The Bollywood actor has to move to a higher court for bail. Along with Salman Khan, there were other accused in the case as well such as actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre. All these actors were acquitted by the court.

After the quantum of sentence was announced in Jodhpur, Twitterati reacted differently to the sentencing. While Salman Khan’s fans were shocked to know the verdict, others thought this was a moment to poke some fun. Here are some Twitter reactions:

As per the latest update, Salman Khan has been taken to Jodhpur Central jail in a police vehicle after being convicted in the poaching case. He is likely to stay the night at the jail premises.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top