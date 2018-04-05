Salman Khan gets 5 years in jail: Twitterati react with shock, jokes

After the quantum of sentence was announced in Jodhpur, Twitterati reacted differently to the sentencing.

After 20 years, Salman Khan has been found guilty by Jodhpur court for killing two blackbucks in 1998. The incident happened in October 1998 when Salman was shooting for ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. The Bollywood star has been sentenced to five years in prison with an additional fine of Rs 10,000. Salman Khan has been held guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. As per rules, Salman Khan cannot appeal for a bail in the Jodhpur court. The Bollywood actor has to move to a higher court for bail. Along with Salman Khan, there were other accused in the case as well such as actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre. All these actors were acquitted by the court.

After the quantum of sentence was announced in Jodhpur, Twitterati reacted differently to the sentencing. While Salman Khan’s fans were shocked to know the verdict, others thought this was a moment to poke some fun. Here are some Twitter reactions:

Salman Khan had to visit Jodhpur for 20 years on regular basis for case hearings, He has suffered enough. Though Law is equal for all , but i feel Salman doesn’t deserve to go in Jail. Hope upper court will dismiss the lower court verdict . #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 5, 2018

Salman Khan found guilty in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase.

Finally, some justice for that blackbuck’s great-great-grandchildren. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018

Honestly, I am feeling bad for Salman Khan because others were equally culpable and should not have been acquitted. Why should he suffer alone? And rumour mills say he wasn’t the one per se but took blame for all female actors to safeguard them. — richa singh (@richa_singh) April 5, 2018

Judge: Why did you come to Jodhpur in 1998.

Salman Khan: To shoot…

Judge: You have confessed. GUILTY.

Salman Khan: … Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Judge: You have confessed again. ALL OF YOU ARE GUILTY.#BlackBuckPoachingCase — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 5, 2018

When you are dead for 20 years but someone tells you that Salman khan convicted in #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/exG49afYJ7 — Jon Barfeela (@jonbarfeela) April 5, 2018

I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too. — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 5, 2018

Job Opening for Lead Actor – – Race 3

– Kick 2

– Dabangg 3

– Bharat

– Wanted 2

– Partner 2

– Sher Khan Qualifications – Unmarried, 50+ yrs, Fair, Minimum 10 FIRs against you, Shirt removing habit, Look like Salman Khan

#BlackBuckPoachingCase #Jodhpur — urmi bheda (@urmibheda) April 5, 2018

Today: #SalmanKhan convicted in the #BlackBuckPoachingCase. Later:

Salman out on bail. Even Later:

Salman launches “Being Black Buck” t-shirts.

3% profits go to charity. More Later:

Salman fans applaud Salman for being a conservationist.

“Tiger Innocent Hai” makes $2 billion. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) April 5, 2018

Judge : You are found guilty.

Salman : Sir sachi, uss dinn gaadi driver chala raha tha.

Judge : abe dusra case chal raha hai.#BlackBuckPoachingCase — Run veer. (@Dil_wala_) April 5, 2018

As per the latest update, Salman Khan has been taken to Jodhpur Central jail in a police vehicle after being convicted in the poaching case. He is likely to stay the night at the jail premises.