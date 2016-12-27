Salman Khan cuts ‘Being Human’ cake with nephew Akhil

Bollywood’s birthday boy Salman Khan, cut his 51st birthday cake during the party he gave on Monday night. (Salman Khan/ Twitter)

Bollywood’s birthday boy Salman Khan, cut his 51st birthday cake during the party he gave on Monday night. The most important and special thing in any birthday is the ‘cake’, and so it was in superstar Salman’s case. The Sultan star, cut a special ‘Being Human’ cake layered with Salman’s film posters that was ordered by his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. Being Human Foundation is a Mumbai-based charity that works in education and healthcare for the underprivileged in India and is founded by our very own Sallu bhai.

Apart from birthday celebrations, the actor took to Twitter to announce 51% discount on Being Human clothing for his fans. Salman Khan was seen cutting his 51st birthday cake with baby Ahil by his side.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Friends and relatives gathered round to wish Salman a happy birthday. Siblings Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira and Arpita, close friends Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah and rumored girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, were in attendance. According to the sources of bollywoodlife.com, a grand affair was organised with some of the biggest celebrities on the guest list. Celebs right from Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra were personally invited by Salman to the party.