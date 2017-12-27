Salman Khan birthday today: These 5 songs have made Tiger Zinda Hai actor immortal in Bollywood

Salman Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. (Source: YouTube)

Salman Khan’s latest dance number ‘Swag Se Swagat’ had everyone grooving to its beat. Yes, there have been a few critics as well of Bhaijaan’s ‘effortless’ dance moves. But, can you imagine any other Bollywood actor pulling off those moves and still be popular among fans? Or, can you imagine anyone else dancing to the beats of ‘Hud Hud Dabbang’? Such has been the legacy of Tiger Zinda Hai actor that even his worst steps have been copied thousands of times by the fans. However, during his long journey in Bollywood, he has produced many super hit songs, some high on beats, others melodious. Salman Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. So, here we look at 5 songs that have made him immortal in Bollywood:

1. Kabutar Ja Ja:

Coming from a movie that redefined friendship in Bollywood, this song became a huge hit among all generations. Salman Khan’s chemistry with Bhagyashree in Maine Pyar Kiya was appreciated by everyone and the movie turned out to be a blockbuster of that year.

2. Do Mastane Chale:

Watching Salman Khan and Aamir Khan together in a comedy that starred a number of talented actors like Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor and Viju Khote were no less than a treat. Andaz Apna Apna turned out to be a cult classic but this song became gave serious goals to youngsters. Aamir and Salman dancing on top of the bus is basically all of us.

3. Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Baarah:

No matter how much money Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 earned, Salman Khan will always be our Prem and Raja. This song was shot at a time when Salman Khan actually used to dance and it remains one of the party favourites even now.

4. O O Jaane Jana:

Ask any lover the value of this song and he might end up shedding tears of gratitude. This song from ‘Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ was one of the first times when Salman Khan had gone shirtless, making girls drool over that exquisitely muscled body. The music, lyrics and dance steps are like icing on a cake. The song created a trend for all lovers in the world.

5. Tere Naam:

This was Salman’s act of balancing by serving to the needs of heartbroken lovers. If O O Jana taught people how to fall in love, Tere Naam was no less than their remedy to recover from a heartbreak. However, it was Bhaijaan’s hairstyle that actually became more famous than the song or the movie.