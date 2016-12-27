Salman Khan birthday: Actor turns 51, looks to milk opportunity for Being Human

Salman Khan is launching a jewellery collection through Being Human.

Salman Khan turned 51 today and Bhai had some special plans to mark the occasion – in short, since the attention of his fans was on him today, he chose to milk the opportunity for all it was worth. Not only did he launch his Being in touch app, but he also announced the start of Being Human’s jewellery collection. While a major share of the collection (65%) will cater to women with offerings like boho, bling and tassel, the rest will be jewellery for men. In keeping with Salman’s core vision for Being Human, the certain percentage of the jewellery sales will go to charity. The proceeds will support education and healthcare for those in the lower rungs of the economic strata.

Speaking on the launch, Salman said, “I have been associated with Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd before and it feels great to now collaborate with them. Being Human is a brand with a soul, and with this association, we are moving to the next step of expansion. People have always given me and Being Human tremendous love and I hope we continue to receive it in the days to come.”

Celebrate my birthday with Flat 51% Off at @bebeinghuman stores and exclusively online @Myntra http://t.co/3Uc5Wgncbf #2712 pic.twitter.com/mQsk7kU4Sr — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 26, 2016

“Salman Khan represents modern-day India and has a huge global and mass appeal. His presence will boost our brand equity and will assist us to move effortlessly into national and international markets. Jointly, we have worked with skilled pool of designers and craftsmen to add x factor and zing to our jewellery,” Prasad Kapre, the CEO and Director of Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd, said.

Aside from his promotions, Salman celebrated his birthday a day early on Monday night at his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra. In a glamorous affair, Salman cut his cake among family and close friends, which included Sushant Singh Rajput, Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present at the bash. We wish him a happy year ahead.