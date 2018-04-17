Salman Khan approaches Jodhpur Court, seeks permission to travel abroad

Salman Khan has approached Jodhpur Court. (Source: PTI)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is out on bail after being convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, has approached the Jodhpur Court to seek permission to travel abroad. The Court will hear the matter on Tuesday and will announce its verdict on the same day. However, Salman Khan has not clarified the reason behind his requirement to travel abroad. The 52-year-old actor who was shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 was sentenced to jail for five years and is now out on bail.

He cannot travel abroad until the court permits him to. The actor who last appeared in Tiger Zinda Hai, was found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Apart from Salman, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, who were also co-accused in the case, were acquitted.

The actor had spent two nights in the Jodhpur jail before being released on bail. He then returned to Mumbai and began work on Race 3. Earlier, there were reports that the makers will shoot the remaining parts of the film in Leh instead of South Africa as Salman will not be allowed to travel outside India.

Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah apart from Salman. After Race 3, Salman is likely to begin work on Bharat, Dabangg 3 and a comeback season of reality television show Dus Ka Dum.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra was confirmed to star opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bharat which will be produced by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. This will be Priyanka Chopra’s first Bollywood film after 2016’s Jai Gangaajal. She has worked with Salman in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq and God Tussi Great Ho.

“I’m looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I’ve learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer,” Priyanka said.