Salman Khan announces ‘VIP Pass’ for the Being Human sale on Myntra

Bollywood’s ‘bhai’ Salman Khan has once again kicked up some excitement among his fans. This time he has provided an opportunity to all his fans to get VIP Pass of Being Human sale on Myntra. Being Human founded by Salman Khan in 2007 is a Mumbai-based apparel chain as well as a charity that works in education and healthcare for the underprivileged in India.The charity is funded by a 8-10% cut of the sales of Being Human-branded clothing. The sale is on Myntra.com, an Indian fashion e-commerce marketplace.

This is not the first time the ‘Sultan’ of Bollywood has announced such an offer, the actor gave a return gift to all his fans on the occasion of his birthday last month, with the launch of his app, BeingInTouch and promised to stay in touch with his fans with the help of this app. He also gave his fans a benefit of flat 51% off on all Being Human merchandise on his birthday.

Previously, the Salman Khan Foundation had also tied up with Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. to launch the stylish range of Being Human fashion jewellery on Salman Khan’s birthday. Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd is the exclusive global licensee of Being Human Jewellery to design, manufacture, distribute and retail the brand.

Khan’s foundation performs many charitable activities including funding the education of children. In the healthcare sector, the charity has provided funds for treating children with congenital heart defects and craniofacial deformities.