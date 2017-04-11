Waiting for Tiger Zinda Hai? Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are already sharing adorable chemistry in this new video

While fans are quite excited about the flick, and are eagerly waiting for it, Salman and Katrina have given us sneak-peak video where the two are sharing adorable on-screen chemistry. The video, shot for a commercial, was shared by Katrina on her official account.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to share screen opposite each other in their much-awaited flick Tiger Zinda Hai. While fans are quite excited about the flick, and are eagerly waiting for it, Salman and Katrina have given us sneak-peak video where the two are sharing adorable on-screen chemistry. The video, shot for a commercial, was shared by Katrina on her official account. The commercial, which features the two leading B-town faces, offers us a sneak-peak into what is in would be like to see them romance onscreen. The two are flaunting some really cool wardrobes in the video. Unarguably, the two are looking as adorable as ever on-screen. However, it’s a short video, but still one may not be able resist rewinding it a dozen times. You too, should check out the video and share with your feelings about Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s on-screen chemistry. Despite break up, Katrina and Salman are considered close to each other. Tiger Zinda Hai will definitely help Katrina regain her lost glory.



Watch video here:Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan in the Splash Fashions Summer advert

Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan in the Splash Fashions Summer advert pic.twitter.com/d1xZpBhNCy — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) April 10, 2017

Also, we told you how rumors are doing the rounds that Salman has already started recommending Katrina to filmmakers. He apparently wants her to be part of Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan. However, only time will tell if the Dangal actor will agree to that.

Further inputs awaited