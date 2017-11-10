Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clash confirmed; Fanney Khan to release with Race 3 on Eid 2018

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai have dated each other in the past. (Source: PTI)

Eid in India means a Salman Khan blockbuster is on its way. Last year, Sultan smashed all the box-office records and even though this year Tubelight failed to impress the audience, it went on to make a decent amount of money. The actor had booked Eid 2018 in advance for his upcoming film, Race 3 that also stars John Abraham. The hype around this movie is high as ‘Bhai’ is playing a grey shade character for the first time in his career. However, things became interesting on Friday morning when it was announced that Anil Kapoor’s Fanney Khan will be released on the same date.

What is so interesting about this clash? Fanney Khan also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress had dated Salman Khan in the past and this couple made a lot of headlines due to various reasons – mostly controversial. The release date of Fanney Khan was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh through a tweet on Friday. “It’s official… #FanneyKhan confirmed for Eid 2018… Stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao,” he wrote on the micro-blogging website.

According to a report in Mid-Day, both Aishwarya and Anil were onboard with the decision to release the film on Eid despite the clash with Race 3. The team believes that even though Salman has owned this festive season in the past, Ash and Anil too have a huge fan following and will draw the audience to the theatres. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao who has made a decent fan base as well with his exceptional performances in Bareilly ki Barfi, Newton and Trapped.

It’s official… #FanneyKhan confirmed for Eid 2018… Stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2017

“We have locked the release date of Fanney Khan on Eid 2018 (June 15). We decided on Eid because the lead character Fanney Khan, played by Anil Kapoor, is a Muslim character and there’s no better day than Eid (to release it),” the producers of the film Arjun N Kapoor, Prernaa Arora and Bhushan Kumar said in a joint statement.

Irrespective of who wins this box-office battle, one thing is for sure that somewhere collections of these films will be affected. As far as fans are concerned, they have already got their Eidi.