Salim-Sulaiman release Mera Desh Hi Dharam song dedicated to Jawans, thank PM Narendra Modi for idea

Releasing the song on Twitter, Salim Merchant thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘giving them the idea’.

In a special gesture to pay tribute to jawans, musical duo Salim-Sulaiman on Tuesday dedicated a song to the men in uniform on the occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day. Salim-Sulaiman released the song titled “Mera Desh Hi Dharam”. Releasing the song on Twitter, Salim Merchant thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘giving them the idea’. While Salim has lent his voice, Sandeep Shrivastava penned the song composed by Salim-Sulaiman. Talking about the idea behind the song, Salim said, “A few months back, we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who suggested we should make a song for the country to celebrate the 70th Independence Day. We really liked the suggestion and decided to release the song on August 15.”

“We dedicate the song to the jawans who happily sacrifice their lives for the sake of their nation. With this feeling and emotion, Sulaiman and I created this song. The lyrics that have been penned down by Sandeep Srivastava also express the same sentiment,” he added.

The singer duo won plaudits for their initiative. Many celebrities took to social media to appreciate the message of Salim-Sulaiman’s “Mera Desh Hi Dharam”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi‏ took note of the song and lauded their effort. The PM wrote on Twitter, “Lovely rendition @salim_merchant Bhai and @Sulaiman Bhai. You convey a very strong message through the video. #MeraDeshHiDharm”. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi made special mention of Armed forces in his Independence Day Speech.

“Our country, our military, our brave-hearts, our uniformed forces, be it any force, not just the army, air force or navy, all the uniformed forces, whenever they were called upon to do so, they showed their valour, their strength; our brave-hearts never turned their back in making the supreme sacrifice,” Modi said in his 57 minutes long speech.