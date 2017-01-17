Saif Ali Khan on Taimur’s name: Enough people came to my defense, didn’t need to comment

Saif Ali Khan has opened up about the controversy surrounding Taimur’s name. (Indian Express/ Twitter)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor should have been regarded with nothing but joy when their son Taimur was born last year, but instead, Twitter went on a vicious trolling spree over the name. From demands of a Hindu name to comparisons to Timur The Lame, the outcry was so fervent that some even wondered if Kareena and Saif would change their baby’s name. Yet, the power couple played it cool and let the uproar die down as quickly as it rose up. Now, for the first time, Saif has opened up about the incident, according to a report in DNA, and his outlook is still as cool.

The actor took a witty stance against the Timur controversy, saying, “Perhaps, I should have added a disclaimer, as they do in the movies, that any resemblance to any person, living or dead, is purely coincidental. I’m aware of the heritage of the Turkish ruler and my son was not named after him. He was Timur, my son is Taimur.”

The trolling had left many people wondering if the country was becoming more intolerant. Saif, however, remained balanced in his point of view and said that no such shift was taking place. “People talk about the country becoming right-wing and fascist, and we have all these fears…but the fact of the matter is that if you view the kind of unnecessary drama over Taimur, there were a lot of voices… I felt I didn’t have to say anything because a lot of people had spoken wisely and liberally. Voices that kind of vindicated my decision and made me feel that it’s absolutely fine (to name my son whatever I want.”