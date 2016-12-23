Saif Ali Khan on paternity leave till mid-January

Actor Saif Ali Khan will be on paternity leave till mid-January after which he will resume the shooting of his next film, tentatively titled “Chef”. (media library)

Actor Saif Ali Khan will be on paternity leave till mid-January after which he will resume the shooting of his next film, tentatively titled “Chef”.

Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave birth to a boy on December 20, was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital yesterday.

The Bollywood star couple, who got married in 2012, have named their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Taimur is 36-year-old Kareena’s first child with Saif, who already has two children — daughter Sara and son Ibrahim — from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.

Kareena and her 46-year-old husband Saif yesterday posed with the baby for the shutterbugs at their residence in suburban Bandra.

“Saif last shot for the film (remake of Hollywood movie ‘Chef’) on December 12. He will resume the shoot by mid January,” Director Raja Krishna Menon told PTI.

According to Raja, only 20 per cent of the shooting is remaining which will be done abroad.

“I went on a recce to the US and Europe, we will zero-in on the location soon for the last schedule,” the “Airlift” helmer said.

Raja spoke to Saif after the birth of his son Taimur.

“He is very happy and excited. I will try and visit the baby soon,” he said.

Saif’s next release will be Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Rangoon”, slated to hit the screens in February next year.

Kareena, who was last seen in “Udta Punjab”, had earlier signed the film “Veere Di Wedding”, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.