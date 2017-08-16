Saif Ali Khan birthday today; as Omkara star turns 46, Twitteratti send good wishes

The Nawab of Bollywood turns 46 today and as is customary, Twitter is flooded with wishes from his fans and the rest of the acting fraternity. (IE)

Saif Ali Khan might not have started off as a very promising actor in Bollywood but with time he has proved his mettle and made it a point that he is here to stay. Saif has starred in some of the biggest movies in Bollywood and his journey from Yash Chopra’s Parampara in 1993 to Rangoon in 2017 has been an incredible one. The Nawab of Bollywood turns 46 today and as is customary, Twitter is flooded with wishes from his fans and the rest of the acting fraternity. On his birthday let’s checkout how Twitterati wished him and made the day even more special for him.

Many Happy Returns of the Day #SaifAliKhan. Wishing you happiness and lots of success. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 16, 2017

Happy Birthday????…Saif Ali Khan… pic.twitter.com/y6Y3YAUBSy — Laura Nela Khan (@lauraamirnela12) August 16, 2017

I’m lucky to born in MEGAGIGASTAR SAIF ALI KHAN’s era. Happy Birthday #SaifAliKhan — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST) August 16, 2017

Wish u a very Happy Birthday Saif ( nawab ) King of the dialogue “WOW” pic.twitter.com/RBo5vyzg9E — Alia Bhatt ???? (@AliaBhatt_real) August 16, 2017

Saif Ali Khan has featured in movies like Omkara, Kal Ho Na Ho, Race, Cocktail where he impressed all with his performances. At this point of time, Saif is among the most acclaimed actors of the industry who can give any actor of this generation a run for their money. Saif who has welcomed baby boy Taimur the previous year is married to his second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and is starring in upcoming movies like Chef, Kalakaandi and Bazaar.