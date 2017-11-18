Sahabana Azmi questions CBFC for sending Padmavati back to makers

“#Padmavatis application to CBFC has been sent back bcoz of incomplete formalities! Really? Or to keep fires stoked for electoral gains?,” the actor tweeted.

Veteran actor and social activist Shabana Azmi today raised questions over the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sending back the application for the certification of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed “Padmavati”. “#Padmavatis application to CBFC has been sent back bcoz of incomplete formalities! Really? Or to keep fires stoked for electoral gains?,” the actor tweeted.

Earlier today, the CBFC decided to send the film back to its makers citing “deficiency in the application”.

According to the CBFC, the movie, which has been facing protest from several Rajput groups, will be reviewed as per the set norms once it is sent back to the board after sorting out the issue. “Padmavati” starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is set for December 1 release.