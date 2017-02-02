Saavn launches ‘Programmatic Audio Advertising’ for mobile devices in India

Music app Saavn (site)

Saavn has announced the launch of programmatic audio advertising in India, the newest addition to Saavn’s extensive suite of advertising technology offerings. This groundbreaking new platform, created in partnership with AdsWizz, automates the real-time buying, targeting, optimization, and reporting of audio ad inventory into a few simple steps.

Major brands across India, including Saavn’s current base of over 250 advertisers, can now use relevant data to significantly simplify the process to access and communicate with Saavn’s 20 million unique listeners. Audio, especially on mobile devices, is a highly personal experience and is a form of personal expression and mood. With the increase of demanding lifestyles, audio is becoming an intrinsic part of this generation’s media consumption. “Digital audio advertising represents one of the largest untapped opportunities for brands to generate new demand and grow their businesses,” said VP Advertising Platform Saavn, Gaurav Kaushik.

“We had over 1.8 billion real ad impressions in Q4 and each one of them is unmatched in terms of sophisticated targeting capabilities and helping deliver insights for brands. Our programmatic solution can simplify the otherwise complex process of planning, executing and reporting dynamic digital audio campaign on mobile devices,” added Kaushik. Global digital audio solutions provider AdsWizz, Omnicom Media Group, and Saavn created the first private marketplace for major brands.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) was the first brand advertiser in India to run digital audio buys programmatically on Saavn. “The future of media buying is programmatic because it helps us focus our time, energy and resources on creativity and messaging for people who will find our products most useful. Audio ads literally allow us to speak with our target customers in a high engagement environment on Saavn,” said Head of Digital Marketing at HP India, Amit Singla. “The reduction in time to set up campaigns and get real-time reports is an added benefit, especially in an increasingly media fragmented world,” added Amit Singla. “We are pleased to be the first agency to bring programmatic audio to India, and the prospect of quickly scaling a mobile medium with 100 percent share-of-voice for brands is beyond exciting,” said Associate Vice President at Omnicom Media Group, Anil Pandit.

“While digital audio advertising is a compelling way to change consumer mindsets, its delivery in a closed system also eliminates nagging issues like fraud, view ability and ad blocking in digital advertising,” added Pandit. The Omnicom Media Group, AdsWizz, and Saavn collaboration reflects a focus on world-class technology and data driven solutions for advertisers to reach mobile consumers in an emotionally engaging environment.

The report further stated there were 181 billion music video streams in 2016, only a 7.5 percent increase from 2015. Overall, more people are streaming more music than any year prior. “We are excited to partner with Saavn as the industry leader in music entertainment to launch programmatic audio in India for the first time. We’ve worked hard to build a world-class platform exclusively focused on audio that brings buyers and sellers together and creates a fluid market,” said CEO AdsWizz, Alexis van de Wyer.