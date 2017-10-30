Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2017: Show creates history with Shreyan Bhattacharya, Anjali Gaikwad

In a sweet surprise for the contestants Shreyan Bhattacharya and Anjali Gaikwad, both have emerged victorious in this season. (IE Photo)

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs finale round happened on Sunday and the reality show created history of sorts! After 10 long months of competition, the show has finally found its winners. In a sweet surprise for the contestants Shreyan Bhattacharya and Anjali Gaikwad, both have emerged victorious in this season. To everyone’s surprise, the makers announced not one but two winners at the finale held in Jaipur. Anjali from Maharashtra and Shreyan from West Bengal both lifted the winner’s trophy together. To everyone’s surprise, this happened for the first time where two people have been declared as winners in any reality show. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali, along with a 30 member jury. It was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

These young champion, Anjali is an 11-year-old Maharashtrian who was a challenger and joined the show only recently. Her confidence and talent got her to swiftly make her way to the finale and the audience’s heart. Shreyan on the other hand, is a 12-year-old boy from Midnapur, West Bengal. His melodious voice and humble attitude had made him dear to the judges and audience. Apart from Shreyan and Anjali, Dhroon Tickoo, Shanmukhapriya, Sonakshi Kar and Vaishnav Girish were the finalists. The spectacular grand finale event also saw celebs like Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Ravi Dubey and Parag Tyagi present on the stage.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, is sub-series of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which is a singing competition television series. It airs on Zee TV. Young children participate in this show and are judged on the basis of their voice quality, singing talent and versatility in performance. The season one was first aired on 8 July 2006. The show completed its sixth season yesterday.