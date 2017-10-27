Rukh movie review: Will the real Manoj Vajpayee please stand up? Effort is there, but the pay-off is not

It takes a lot of audacity to present a different genre to an audience who has an inclination towards stereotype cinema. (IE)

Rukh movie review: When the makers of movies like Dhanak and Masaan come together, there’s hardly any scope for disappointment. Starring actor Manoj Vajpayee, Adarsh Gourav Smita Tambe, Kumud Mishra and debutant director Atanu Mukherjee is their film Rukh. It takes a lot of audacity to present a different genre to an audience who has an inclination towards stereotype cinema. But first-timer Atanu presents the narrative in a gripping manner. The movie shows a father-son bonding and how the untimely death of the ‘man of the house’ leaves the household split. Killed in an accident Diwakar’s (Manoj Vajpayee) death triggers a series of questions. You start off feeling that it is like any other movie which revolves around the murder of a character and people who may or may not be involved in it. But soon you realize that it transcends the mere death of a person and the story is more about discovering the evils in self.

A son goes through a ”transitional phase” after the death of his father and sets out on a journey to unveil the actual reason that killed his father. In the quest of knowing the truth, the son comes across his father’s secret. Will this teenage son (Adarsh Gourav) keep alive his real self as he goes through a number of life-altering experiences? There are a number of similar questions you will be bound to ask when you watch Rukh. Manoj Vajpayee is good but he could have been harnessed in a much better, gripping way to put up a better show – add more feeling, poignancy to the film. Adarsh Gourav does a commendable job and the cast is equally good. Mukherjee directed suspense drama which is gripping and makes for a good watch altogether.

Background score rendered by Amit Trivedi is average. ‘Hai Baki’ by Arijit Singh is a melodious song which speaks about the pathos of a longing son for his father. The movie might not end up being a mass entertainer since it has that art house feel to it, but it surely makes for good and interesting watch, but only to an extent.

Rating 2.5 stars