‘Role model’ Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut has something special to say for India Prime Minister

Kangana Ranaut has hailed Modi for being at the topmost coveted post in the country. She said that PM Modi’s career graph makes him the “right role model” for women in India.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has always been a vocal person. Whether it’s her take on nepotism or her infamous fight with actor Hrithik Roshan, the ‘Queen’ actor has always said what is on her mind. Now, she has talked about her view of PM Narendra Modi. Kangana has hailed Modi for being at the topmost coveted post in the country. Speaking at a session of News18 Rising India Summit on Saturday, Kangana said that she was a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his success story. The actress added that it was important that women need to have right role models. She said that PM Modi’s career graph makes him the “right role model” as the country has a Prime Minister who is a ‘chaiwala’ and it is not his victory, but the victory of our democracy.

Kangana said that she is a nationalist and felt that her own progress as an individual is linked to the country’s growth. The actor said she does not believe in religion and has come to the conclusion that her only identity is that she is an Indian. She added that if India does not grow, then even she won’t grow. Kangana pointed out that many a time she has been asked about being a nationalist with much surprise, but then she feels that there is a confusion between these words.

Also touching upon the issue of Pakistani artists working in India, Kangana said artistic world is different from physical world. She said that at the time of banning Pakistani artists, the country was vulnerable where people were struggling and trying to cope with emotions. She also wondered why people have a problem with standing up for the National Anthem and cited the example of Americans who stand for their National Anthem. She was also critical of the people who whine about lack of infrastructure and cleanliness in the country and said they should take an initiative to clean the country.