Road Safety Campaign: Actor Ranveer Singh asks helmetless pillion rider to get down bike

Practice what you preach is the clear message that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh gave here at the Road Safety Campaign when he asked a helmetless pillion rider, who was part of the bike rally for creating awareness about traffic rules, to get down from the two-wheeler.

During the flagging off ceremony from Thane RTO, Ranveer noticed one of the pillion rider without a helmet, the actor then walked upto him and told him that he cannot participate in the rally without wearing a helmet and made him get down from the bike.

Earlier, addressing the gathering of youths, he asked them to follow traffic regulations strictly and gave several examples of carelessness which had led to loss of lives.

Talking to reporters the actor stressed the need of strict road discipline for reduction in the number of accidents and resultant deaths.

Also present for the function were Joint Transport commissioner P V Mahajan, RTO JB Patil and Deputy RTOs Hemangi Patil and Shyam Lohi.

Thane Police Commissioner Parambir Singh in his speech said maximum road accident deaths were reported in Maharashtra and citizens should ensure that they follow safety regulations while driving.

The safety campaign will go on from January 9 to 23.