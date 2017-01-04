Rishi Kapoor slams Arvind Kejriwal aka ‘Complaint Box’

Rishi Kapoor is apparently sick of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal complaining about what the central government does. (PTI)

Rishi Kapoor is apparently sick of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal complaining about what the central government does. Reacting to the news that the Aam Aadmi Party was unhappy that the state poll’s dates clashed with the day of the Union budget being presented, Rishi decided to tell Kejriwal what he thought. “Why are you always complaining Mr. Kejriwal? Tumhara naam Mr. Complaint Box rakh lena chahiye! Never happy!” he wrote on Twitter. So, is Mr. Complaint Box the best nickname for Kejriwal or should we stick with Muffler Man? When the Election Commission announced the dates of the polls on February 4, Aap spokesperson Ashutosh said, “It will be wrong to present Budget just three days before polling in Goa and Punjab. EC sud take cognisance/issue appropriate instructions.” The budget will be presented on February 1.

Why are you always complaining Mr.Kejriwal? Tumhara naam Mr. Complaint Box rakh lena chahiye! Never happy! ???? http://t.co/IzAHE20Bia — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 4, 2017

This is hardly the first time that Rishi has called out Kejriwal on social media. In November, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced the implementation of demonetisation, the AAP leader had issued a statement that Modi should apologise for the move. Rishi had then tweeted, “Is this guy for real? Does he always talk like this? Suna tha, aaj tajurba ho gaya.” The tweet became an instant hit, getting over 8,000 likes and 7,000 retweets. Perhaps this time around, Kejriwal will reply to Rishi’s tweet? It’d be interesting to see who would win this war of words.

Apparently, Rishi won’t spare anyone else either if he’s miffed. Last month, when Twitter trolled Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for naming their son Taimur, the actor went on another Twitter tirade. Picking fights with individual Twitter users as well as giving out blanket statements, Rishi gave trolls an obscenity-laden piece of his mind.