Ribbon movie review: Kalki Koechlin, Sumeet Vyas starrer highlights the plight of a new-age metropolitan couple

Ribbon movie review: What happens in a perfect love story? A boy pursues girl, she falls for the boy and then they live happily ever after. But, is marriage the last hurdle to overcome? Does the ” happily ever after” phrase really exist? Ribbon holds an answer to all the ups and downs of conjugal life which most couples face. The film showcases the love story of a couple not just after marriage but once they embrace parenthood and other societal issues which follow. A young urban couple’s take on life is what Ribbon is for you. It’s nothing that you haven’t seen or you don’t know that takes place on the 70 mm but the way you relate to the things keep you wanting more.

In Ribbon, both Kalki Koechlin and Sumeet Vyas look convincing and comfortable in their roles. Kalki’s brilliance as Sahana and Sumeet as Karan will compel you to take this journey with them. Though there’s drama depicting the chaos of everyday life, yet it hasn’t been overdone to make any bit unconvincing. The film also touches on sensitive issues like sexual assault and how we treat people surrounding it. Not only this, the film also dares to talk about issues which are worth a mention in today’s world. Ribbon is a beautiful depiction of an everyday couple and director makes sure that the nuances of real-life happenings are not marred by anything unconvincing. Ribbon is director Rakhee Sandilya’s debut venture and special applause is in order as she successfully manages to strip out just what she wanted on screen.

The film has very little scope of background music to give that rawness of any other household. In case you are fond of serious cinema and in for some realistic family adventure, Ribbon is surely your thing.

Star Rating: 2.5