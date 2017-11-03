Ribbon box office prediction: This is what Kalki Koechlin, Sumeet Vyas starrer may be in for – it is not pleasant

Ribbon box office prediction: The film stars newcomer Sumeet Vyas and for the first time we will see the fresh pairing of Kalki and Sumeet. (Twitter)

Ribbon box office prediction: Helmed by Rakhee Sandilya, Ribbon starrer Kalki Koechlin and Sumeet Vyas hits the silver screen today. What is very evident from the trailers and posters, the movie is a realistic take on relationships and some relatable problems we face on a daily basis. The film stars newcomer Sumeet Vyas and for the first time we will see the fresh pairing of Kalki and Sumeet. Despite the noble effort to make a ”different film”, Ribbon might fail in the fierce box office combat. Reportedly, the film is set to earn anything between Rs 1.5-2 crore, if that.

Ribbon hits the screen with Karan Johar co-produced Ittefaq starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra which is surely a major threat to the film’s collection. Ribbon’s plight does not end here. With movies like Golmaal Again still making impressive numbers at the BO it will be a weary task for Ribbon to match up to their pace.

Also Watch:

However, since the crux of the film is very relatable, the audience might want to watch this drama, the film’s box office success is likely to remain in the realm of thought alone.

Ribbon is a story of a couple which highlights the pros and cons of married life. It also shows how the professional lives take a toll on their personal space and things starts to go wrong. Ribbon is an overwhelming emotional journey of Karan and Shahran and has some relatable thing for most everybody.