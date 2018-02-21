Revealed! Why viral wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier is saying thanks to her supporters

Priya, a 18-year-old actor, had shot to limelight after a song from her debut film ‘Oru Addar Love,’ went viral.

Viral wink girl and Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier wants to say thanks to the people who supported her. “Main sabko thank you kehna chahoongi support karne ke liye,” Priya said in a statement. “People like us who have just started our career get very tense with such things (case filed for hurting muslim sentiments),” Priya added. “I am happy with the order of Supreme Court,” Priya further said. Priya had became an Internet sensation for her wink in a Malayam movie song. Her statement came after she was happy with the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the criminal proceedings against her and the film’s director Omar Lulu over the viral video.

Priya and Lulu had approached SC after multiple criminal proceedings were filed against them in the states of Telangana and Maharashtra against the song titled “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” from Oru Addar Love movie. The film’s director Lulu said the verdict was a big relief.

Reportedly, it was alleged that the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi was offensive and violated the religious sentiment of a particular community. The Supreme Court today came to the rescue of actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot into limelight after her ‘wink’ video went viral, by staying criminal proceedings against her in some states on the grounds that a song from her film allegedly hurt religious sentiments of the Muslim community.

The apex court bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud also extended similar relief to Omar Lulu, the director of Oru Adaar Love.

Who is Priya Prakash Varrier?

Priya, an 18-year-old actor, had shot to limelight after a song from her debut film ‘Oru Addar Love,’ went viral.

Priya is a B.Com student hailing from Thrissur in Kerala. She had sought quashing of the FIR lodged against her in Telangana and also wanted the Supreme Court’s direction to prohibit states from initiating any criminal proceedings against her.