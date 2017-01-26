Republic Day: When Sonam Kapoor sang Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo and Shahrukh Khan danced with jawans; Check out Bollywood celebrations

Shahrukh Khan gave some love back to the armed forces by dancing with the jawans. (PTI/ Twitter)

While most of us are geared up to watch the Republic Day parade in the mornings, we wind up our nights by watching some good old patriotic movies like Border or even Chak De India. Of course, that’s not the only way Bollywood knows how to amp up the patriotic feel on Republic Day. Check out stars’ wishes on R-Day and how many of them plan to spend the day.

Shahrukh Khan, who is in the capital to promote Raees, celebrated January 26 with the jawans. Not only did he answer all their questions in a heartwarming meet-and-greet session, but he even shook a leg with them. In an adorable video that he shared on Twitter, you see SRK leading the jawans to Chaiya Chaiya moves.

Watch Shahrukh Khan dance with the jawans here:

Dancing with joy because all of u are loving Raees. Tonight with the Jawans on Aaj Tak & India Today at 8pm. With Anjana Kashyap my fav. pic.twitter.com/qwLrZy1GAF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 25, 2017

Akshay Kumar vowed to start an app, if he got enough support from fans, which would directly connect people to the families of martyred soldiers. If anyone wanted to donate money, they wouldn’t need to go to a bank or to the armed forces, but instead, directly transfer money to the family’s bank account. We sure hope his project meets with success and Anushka Sharma certainly likes the idea as well, as she tweeted, “Brilliant idea! And with you doing it personally, it will definitely reach the soldiers’ family. Respect.”

Check out Akshay Kumar’s moving video here:

Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in coz THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME.I’d love to know if it does to YOU as well? pic.twitter.com/3Y5NPmTJhg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 24, 2017

Sonam Kapoor shared a video where she had sung Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon to commemorate the day and the sacrifices of our armed forces. Watch the video:

Twitter was also filled with greetings from various stars. Check them out:

T 2514 – Happy Republic Day .. greetings to all .. JAI HIND !! January 26 th pic.twitter.com/odW26waQs3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 25, 2017

Wishing everyone a very happy Republic Day !

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 26, 2017

68th yr of our constitution..a gift from the hard struggle of our past. Value it with unity for our country. Jai Hind! Happy #RepublicDay — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 26, 2017

The love of one’s country is a splendid thing.

But why should love stop at the border?#RepublicDay #Casals — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 26, 2017

Happy Republic day to all fellow Indians . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 26, 2017

Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/RPnkn9Jgr7 — Rishi Kapoor -“Book” (@chintskap) January 26, 2017

नमस्कार. आप सबको गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत शुभ कामनाएँ.जय हिंद .http://t.co/9fqBIANkSS — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 26, 2017

From one proud Indian to every other proud Indian, #HappyRepublicDay — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 26, 2017

Let us remember the golden heritage of our country & feel proud to be a part of India today & everyday!! #HappyRepublicDay #VandeMataram pic.twitter.com/uUieAw1as9 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 26, 2017

Wishing all a very Happy Republic Day! ???????????????? — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 26, 2017

Happy Republic Day guys !! pic.twitter.com/4LA296jTRX — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 26, 2017

Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/V0hPl0JRAA — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 26, 2017

Happy Republic Day to all our readers!