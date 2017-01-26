  3. Republic Day: When Sonam Kapoor sang Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo and Shahrukh Khan danced with jawans; Check out Bollywood celebrations

From Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, Bollywood celebrates Republic Day in style.

By: | Updated: January 26, 2017 11:11 AM
Republic day, shahrukh khan jawans, akshay kumar app armed forces jawans, anushka sharma, sushant singh rajput, aamir khan, shahrukh khan twitter, raees, akshay kumar, republic day parade Shahrukh Khan gave some love back to the armed forces by dancing with the jawans. (PTI/ Twitter)

While most of us are geared up to watch the Republic Day parade in the mornings, we wind up our nights by watching some good old patriotic movies like Border or even Chak De India. Of course, that’s not the only way Bollywood knows how to amp up the patriotic feel on Republic Day. Check out stars’ wishes on R-Day and how many of them plan to spend the day.

Shahrukh Khan, who is in the capital to promote Raees, celebrated January 26 with the jawans. Not only did he answer all their questions in a heartwarming meet-and-greet session, but he even shook a leg with them. In an adorable video that he shared on Twitter, you see SRK leading the jawans to Chaiya Chaiya moves.

Watch Shahrukh Khan dance with the jawans here:

Akshay Kumar vowed to start an app, if he got enough support from fans, which would directly connect people to the families of martyred soldiers. If anyone wanted to donate money, they wouldn’t need to go to a bank or to the armed forces, but instead, directly transfer money to the family’s bank account. We sure hope his project meets with success and Anushka Sharma certainly likes the idea as well, as she tweeted, “Brilliant idea! And with you doing it personally, it will definitely reach the soldiers’ family. Respect.”

Check out Akshay Kumar’s moving video here:

Sonam Kapoor shared a video where she had sung Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon to commemorate the day and the sacrifices of our armed forces. Watch the video:

Twitter was also filled with greetings from various stars. Check them out:

Happy Republic Day to all our readers!

