Republic Day songs 2017: Top 10 Republic Day Desh Bhakti Songs

On this day the fervour can be seen all around in different cities of the country. (Express Photo Aditi Vatsa)

The country is all set to take a dip in the joys and happiness of Republic Day celebration along with the iconic 26 January parade, and uploading wish messages, patriotic songs at the social media. On this day the fervour can be seen all around in different cities of the country. People along with their children assemble near their localities to unfurls the national flag with patriotic songs in the background and lots od sweets, followed by races and other games. Here is a list of videos of some patriotic songs that you can play on the special day.

Ae mere watan le logon: It is a patriotic song written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C. Ramchandra. The song was performed by melody queen Lata Mangeshkar. It was song was first performed live by her on January 27, 1963 at the National Stadium in the national capital where President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru were present.

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan: This song was sung by Mohammed Rafi in the 1964 film Haqeeqat. The film was directed by Chetan Anand. The stars Balraj Sahni, Dharmendra, Priya Rajvansh, Sudhir, Sanjay Khan and Vijay Anand in important roles. The music in the film was given by Madan Mohan and the lyrics by Kaifi Azmi.

Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye Zaki Hindustan ki: This song is from the 1954 film Jagriti and sung by Pradeep. Satyen Bose had directed the film.

Mere Desh Ki Dharati: This song is from the 1967 film Upkar. Mahendra Kapoor had sung the song. Manoj Kumar started his image of Bharaand his brand of patriotism courage with this film. Gulshan Bawra had given the lyrics of the song.

Chak De India: This is title song of the film which was released in 2007. The film has Shah Rukh Khan as the hockey coach of the women’s hockey team which goes on to win the hockey world cup. The film was directed by Shimit Amit and produced by Aditya Chopra.

I Love My India: This song is from the 1997 film Pardes. Actress Mahima Chaudhary had made her Bollywood debut with this film. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Alonk Nath and Amrish Puri.

Maa Tujhe Salaam full song by A.R. Rahman: This song is from the 1997 album Vande Mataram by AR Rahman. It was released on the 50th anniversary of India’s independence. The song have been a profoundly positive and great impact on the nationalistic and patriotic mood in the country.

Bharat Hum ko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai: This song is is from the 1992 film Roja. This song was sung by AR Rahman. Originally a Tamil film, it was dubbed in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam and Telugu languages. The film stars Arvind Swamy and Madhoo in lead roles.

Sandese Aate Hai: This song is from the movie Border, which was released in 1997 . The song was sung Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod. Directed by JP Dutta, the film stars Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff in important roles.

Ek saathi Aur bhi tha: This song is from LoC, which was released in 2003. This film was directed by JP Dutta, while songs were composed by Anu Malik. This film has a huge starcast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgan, Puru Rajkumar, Nagarjuna, Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty. Sanjay Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Mohnish Bahl

Akshaye Khanna, Manoj Bajpayee, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Esha Deol and Raveena Tandon.