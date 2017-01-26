Republic Day: Karan Johar cashes in on patriotism to promote The Ghazi Attack

Karan Johar wished his fans on Republic Day with The Ghazi Attack poster. (Indian Express)

You have to admire just how deeply Karan Johar’s business sense is embedded into his brain. While Republic Day often becomes a way for stars to make some feel-good headlines, Karan’s R-Day tweet is nothing short of blatant promotion for The Ghazi Attack (days after Shahrukh Khan’s slick Raees by Rail campaign). Karan wrote, “This #RepublicDay, my salute and gratitude to the protectors of our country. Jai Hind!!!” along with the poster of Rana Daggubati’s The Ghazi Attack. Somehow, we can’t blame Rana, the star of the film, as much for using a similar tactic, when he tweeted, “Let’s salute our defenders!! #RepublicDay #JaiHind.”

This #RepublicDay, my salute and gratitude to the protectors of our country. Jai Hind!!! pic.twitter.com/fFcWs8Iuyz — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017



After all, that’s what the star is being paid for, it’s half his job to make sure The Ghazi Attack is on everyone’s mind before it release on February 17. What Karan Johar gets out of it, we really can’t tell – perhaps few signs of the behind-the-scenes alliances in Bollywood? Most celebrities have taken the simpler route of just giving a shout-out to the country or even tweeting photos of the Republic Day parade. Lata Mangeshkar shared a video of her Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, but that song is practically synonymous with 26th January by now and doesn’t fall in the same category.

During the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, many people labeled Karan as anti-national for casting Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in his film. We don’t agree with his detractors one bit. Rather, we think Karan is more anti-tactful. Surely, there are more subtle ways to sneak in your business agenda? Cashing in on the patriotic feel is a long drawn tradition in any country, so Karan has many examples to learn from. Your ‘unsuitable boy’ days are long gone, Karan, have a more suitable way to promote what you want.