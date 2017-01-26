Republic Day: In disgusting tweet, Ram Gopal Varma says BR Ambedkar’s Constitution is ‘raped’

Ram Gopal Varma voiced his opinions about Republic Day in a crass manner. (Indian Express)

Ram Gopal Varma just doesn’t know when to quit. While most of Bollywood is celebrating the Republic Day in whatever way that feels right for them – Shahrukh Khan danced with the jawans in the capital, while Akshay Kumar is busy trying to launch an app for their families – RGV decided to spoil the day’s patriotic feel by tweeting yet another crass message. He wrote, “Ambedkar would be ashamed of us celebrating #26January #RepublicDay because his Constitution is raped at Vizag.” While the director is guilty of shamelessly grabbing eyeballs with crude tweets, one would expect that he would have risen above his own need to grab the spotlight today.

Ambedkar would be ashamed of us celebrating #26January #RepublicDay because his Constitution is raped at Vizag.#APFightsForSpecialStatus — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomined) January 26, 2017

Power Star should come and break the Police Barricades at RK Beach Vizag to save our Constitution on #RepublicDay #APFightsForSpecialStatus — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomined) January 26, 2017

How can we celebrate #RepublicDay when constitution is being Murdered at Vizag?#APDemandsSpecialStatus #SpecialStatusIsOurRight — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomined) January 26, 2017



In another tweet, he added, “How can we celebrate #RepublicDay when constitution is being Murdered at Vizag?” Of course, everyone has the right to voice their opinions, but shouldn’t the time and manner in which these are voiced are always subject to a certain amount of discretion? At least, the director, whose glory days are long behind him, can’t complain on grounds of freedom of expression, which has allowed his Twitter rants to continue well after they stopped being amusing even to his most bored followers.

However, despite the downer that is Ram Gopal Varma, the rest of the country seems to be in full R-Day swing. Sonam Kapoor shared a video from her Neerja days, in which she sung Lata Mangeshkar’s Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon. While Sushant Singh Rajput reminded his fans that love must not stop at one’s fellowmen, he wrote, “The love of one’s country is a splendid thing. But why should love stop at the border?”