Republic Day: Akshay Kumar set to launch app for armed forces donations

After his viral video on the Bengaluru mass molestation incident, Akshay Kumar has released yet another social awareness tweet yesterday. However, this time, the Jolly LLB actor isn’t just presenting his point of view, he has even come up with a solution. On the occasion of Republic Day, the actor asked his fans for support to launch an app to donate money directly to the bank accounts of the families of any soldier martyred during his service in the Indian armed forces. Akshay vouched that if he got enough support, he would personally get permission from the appropriate authorities and launch the app.

“We’re preoccupied with our life’s worries,” Akshay said, “But we can do this because we are alive. And we’re alive because those soldiers are sitting with their guns day and night (protecting the country). If we’re able to launch the app, this will be the best salute we can give our armed forces on Republic Day.” He added that the app would directly connect people with the soldier’s families, cutting out any middlemen, bank procedures or official documents. It would also list out the family’s financial situation and how many people depended on the soldier’s salary.

Watch Akshay Kumar’s video here:

Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in coz THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME.I’d love to know if it does to YOU as well? pic.twitter.com/3Y5NPmTJhg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 24, 2017

Akshay hoped to raise Rs 15 lakh for each soldier who loses his life in the line of duty. While the amount may sound too high, Akshay broke down the sum by doing some simple maths. He said that in a single rock concert, around 1 lakh people turn up, paying Rs 1,000 for a ticket – so if even just 15,000 people donated Rs 100 to his cause, they would be able to raise Rs 15,00,000 for a martyred soldier. Moreover, within a matter of hours, the family of the soldier would be financially secure. Do you think the actor’s idea will take off this Republic Day?